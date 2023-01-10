NFL World Convinced Packers Wide Receiver Is Leaving

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 18: Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after a first down during the first quarter in the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 18, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

There might be at least one playmaker that won't be on the Green Bay Packers roster next season.

After the Packers' season came to an end on Sunday night, wide receiver Allen Lazard spoke to the media and was asked if this was his last game. He had a fascinating answer to it.

"Going into the game, I definitely had a realization that my first game here and potentially my last game here would be against the Lions," Lazard said. "I took a few moments to soak it all in and pat myself on the back for being thankful for this opportunity for 4+ years now."

The NFL community thinks this was it in terms of Lazard's tenure with the Packers.

Lazard will have a fair amount of interest when he hits the market.

He finished the 2022 season with 60 receptions for 788 yards and six touchdowns, the first two of which were career-highs.