NFL World Convinced Team Is Losing On Purpose Today

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 31: A general view of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

When the Colts decided to let go of Frank Reich and bring in Jeff Saturday, most fans knew the tank was on. By the time we go to Sunday's performance, they were convinced.

Down two scores to the bottom-dwelling Houston Texans, Twitter couldn't help but accuse Indianapolis of having their eye on a top-three pick.

"The Colts aren’t even trying to hide the tanking," laughed Complex Sports.

"Yes, tanking is also part of rigging sports…there is no reason that any of you should’ve bet on this Texans/Colts game lol," another tweeted.

"Colts already have those tickets to Cancun booked," said Barstool Indy. "Tanking masterclass."

"Bears and Colts tanking to get the 1st and 3rd draft picks."

"Colts are TANKING tanking," tweeted Indy SportsOne.

"The Colts not only are boosting their chances at CJ Stroud, but might also cost Houston Bryce Young. Next level tanking lol."

Chess not checkers.