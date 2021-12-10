The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Crushed Steelers WR Chase Claypool For What He Did Last Night

Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers points following a playPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 07: Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts following a play during the second quarter of their game against the Washington Football Team at Heinz Field on December 07, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool made himself look bad on multiple occasions during Thursday’s contest against the Vikings.

He got benched in the first half after a silly unnecessary roughness penalty but that message didn’t seem to get to him. During the last drive of the game, Claypool caught a pass for a first down, and for some reason did a flex when the team had no timeouts and there were less than 40 seconds left.

This ended up costing the team big-time as the Steelers could’ve run one more play at the end of the game to try and tie it.

This play also came right after Claypool made his best catch of the season. He fought through contact while drawing a pass interference call and still made the catch.

The NFL world rightfully blasted Claypool after the game as his situational awareness wasn’t the greatest.

After this happened, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger drove Pittsburgh down to the Minnesota 12-yard-line and dialed up the perfect play. He threw a dime over the middle to tight end Pat Freiermuth who originally caught it, but then had the ball stripped by Harrison Smith.

That play ended up being the difference in the end as the Steelers are now 6-6-1 heading into next Sunday’s matchup against the Titans.

It remains to be seen if head coach Mike Tomlin will have a heart-to-heart talk with Claypool before then.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.