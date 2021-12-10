NFL World Crushed Steelers WR Chase Claypool For What He Did Last Night

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool made himself look bad on multiple occasions during Thursday’s contest against the Vikings.

He got benched in the first half after a silly unnecessary roughness penalty but that message didn’t seem to get to him. During the last drive of the game, Claypool caught a pass for a first down, and for some reason did a flex when the team had no timeouts and there were less than 40 seconds left.

This ended up costing the team big-time as the Steelers could’ve run one more play at the end of the game to try and tie it.

Chase Claypool cost the Steelers AT LEAST 5 seconds posing & pointing that would have given the Steelers 1 more play… 1 more shot to tie it up so dumb, so clueless pic.twitter.com/cy7wSkv4XE — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 10, 2021

This play also came right after Claypool made his best catch of the season. He fought through contact while drawing a pass interference call and still made the catch.

How did Chase Claypool catch this!? pic.twitter.com/u6QZvYUwlx — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 10, 2021

The NFL world rightfully blasted Claypool after the game as his situational awareness wasn’t the greatest.

Chase Claypool made some big grabs tonight, but the situational awareness here is so bad. Pittsburgh had no timeouts left. Claypool makes the catch, decides to celebrate, an offensive lineman tries to get the ball but it rolls away. Clock ticks, ticks…pic.twitter.com/w3IBaQacjV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 10, 2021

After this happened, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger drove Pittsburgh down to the Minnesota 12-yard-line and dialed up the perfect play. He threw a dime over the middle to tight end Pat Freiermuth who originally caught it, but then had the ball stripped by Harrison Smith.

That play ended up being the difference in the end as the Steelers are now 6-6-1 heading into next Sunday’s matchup against the Titans.

It remains to be seen if head coach Mike Tomlin will have a heart-to-heart talk with Claypool before then.