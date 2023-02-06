NFL World Debating AJ Green's Hall Of Fame Case

CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 28: A.J. Green #18 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs onto the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paul Brown Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

One of the top receivers from this generation officially called it a career on Monday.

A.J. Green, who spent his career with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals, retired from the NFL after 12 seasons.

Green will finish his career with 727 receptions for 10,514 yards and 70 touchdowns. He was also a seven-time pro bowler and a two-time All-Pro.

Those numbers are outstanding and it's led the NFL community to wonder if he'll ever make the Hall of Fame.

"AJ Green is another really, really good football player who probably doesn’t get into the Hall of Fame. Loved watching him play," one tweet read.

"AJ Green definitely gonna be in the Hall of Fame. Definitely not right away but he’ll get in someday," another tweet read.

Do you think Green deserves to get into Canton?