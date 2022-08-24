NFL World Debating Brett Favre's Controversial Opinion

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre wears a t-shirt that reads "National Tight End Day" prior to the start of an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has always had a knack for courting controversy. But at least this time he's reserving his controversial statements for actual football takes.

In a recent interview, Favre asserted that the San Francisco 49ers should let quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo start the season over 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance. Nevermind the fact that the 49ers have already named Lance the starter and given Garoppolo permission to pursue trade options.

Garoppolo has not thrown the ball at all this offseason as he recovers from shoulder surgery. It is widely expected that he will either be released during final roster cuts or held until the right trade option becomes available.

NFL fans are debating whether Favre's take is the right one or not. A lot of people believe that Favre and the rest of Garoppolo's proponents need to move on, while others think Favre has the right idea and agree with him. Though there are more than a few who think that Favre has "other reasons" for liking Garoppolo more than Lance.

As a starter for the 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo is 33-14 as a starter with a 67.7-percent completion rate and a 66-38 TD-INT ratio. But he does have his limitations, especially with his deep ball.

For the 49ers, Trey Lance is the future - and the future is now. To that end, they're ready to cut ties with the quarterback they once made the highest-paid in NFL history.

