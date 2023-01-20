NFL World Debating Making Neutral Site Conference Title Games Permanent

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 16: Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after kicking a 62 yard field goal against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The NFL is considering a permanent move to neutral-site conference championship games, per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.

Due to the canceled Bills-Bengals game in Week 17, this year's AFC Championship game will be held at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium if both the Bills and Chiefs advance past the Divisional Round this weekend.

On Friday morning, the NFL announced that more than 50,000 tickets for this potential game were sold on the first day of availability.

The NFL world is debating this possibilty.

"Giant corporation parlays a tragedy by learning the wrong lesson, designed for more profit," one fan wrote.

"What an awful idea. Hopefully the NFL pays attention to what fans want, and not just their bottom line," another said.

"This is a lousy idea, but I guess I welcome things that make it easy for me to emotionally divest from following the league," another added.

Florio believes this ticket announcement from the NFL indicates a longterm plan to make neutral-site conference championship games the norm.

"The evidence is hiding in plain sight. With a potential AFC Championship in Atlanta between the Bills and the Chiefs derailed as soon as tomorrow, the league wants everyone to know, in the event both teams don’t win this weekend, it would have been awesome. In other words, It will be awesome when we vote to play both conference championships at a neutral site," Florio writes.

The Bills will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in their Divisional Round matchup on Sunday. The Chiefs will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in their game tomorrow afternoon.