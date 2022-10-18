NFL World Debating Monday Night Football Halftime Decision

Late Monday night, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk took to Twitter with a controversial take.

He doesn't think ESPN's Monday Night Football should be showing football highlights during halftime. He didn't offer an alternative, but called the decision "baffling."

"When I was a kid, Monday Night Football halftime was the first and only chance to see highlights from the prior day’s games," he said. "It’s baffling that they still think day-old highlights have any relevance whatsoever."

It's safe to say those on social media don't exactly agree. They love to see Chris Berman break down all of the games from the weekend.

"This confirms I'm on the right side on this - the Berman halftime show rules," one person said.

"Nah give me those highlights by Berman every time," said another fan.

"You think it’s 'baffling' that during halftime of an NFL game they’d show highlights of other NFL games? What an awful take," said a third fan.

What do you think of ESPN's decision to show highlights?