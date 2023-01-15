NFL World Demanding For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Don't even let Brandon Staley on the team plane.

The Chargers suffered one of the most humiliating collapses in NFL Playoff history tonight.

After leading 27-0 at one point, the Chargers showed little life in this second half. Trevor Lawrence and Co. led a ferocious comeback, capped by a game-winning field goal as the time expired.

It's time for Staley to go... now.

"Congratulations @SeanPayton. Welcome to Los Angeles as the new coach is the @chargers. There is no way Brandon Staley can keep his job after blowing this lead. There’s no coming back from this for him!" said Stephen A. Smith.

"people are saying Brandon Staley is just Jeff Saturday with a Football Outsiders login??!???!?!," Rodger Sherman wrote.

"The #Jaguars’ last two wins … wow. And the #Chargers last two season-ending games … yikes. Brandon Staley was deemed to be safe coming into this game but, man, this has been rough," said Mike Garafolo.

"I've been saying it for weeks and I'm so glad to be vindicated: Brandon Staley is a goddamned hack. He's been escaping his own incompetence for weeks and it finally caught up with him. Fire him. Now," one fan wrote on social media.

Justin Herbert deserves better. Get him a competent head coach for the first time in his football career.