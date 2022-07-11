NFL World Discussing ESPN Top 10 Quarterbacks List

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers and Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos are surrounded by media after the Broncos 29-10 win at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 1, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

It's that time of year when a top 10 quarterbacks list comes out.

After all, training camps start in just a couple of weeks and people want to stir up debate and controversy regarding their lists.

ESPN released a top 10 quarterbacks list on Get Up on Monday morning and the list was made by a combination of league executives, coaches, scouts, and players.

Aaron Rodgers claimed the top spot, followed by Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Tom Brady, and Joe Burrow. The bottom half of the list has Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, and Dak Prescott.

The NFL community has had some fun reacting to this list.

"Maybe I'm crazy but I would rather start a game with Lamar or Carr right now instead of someone who hasn't played in 18 calendar months (and counting)," one fan said.

"Legit perfect," another fan said.

This list will undoubtedly change around this time next year.

Are there any changes you'd make right now?