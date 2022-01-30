NFL World Drooling Over What Joe Burrow Is Doing Today

Cincinnati Bengals fans – and the rest of the NFL world, save for maybe those rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs – are drooling over what quarterback Joe Burrow is doing on Sunday.

The Bengals were trailing the Chiefs by 18 points on Sunday afternoon, but the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick has led his team all the way back.

It’s now Cincinnati 21, Kansas City 21.

Burrow has been huge in the second half, both through the air and with his feet. Burrow has run for multiple big first downs in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

NFL fans are very impressed.

Joey B legs have been huge on this drive. How did he avoid 2 sacks and get 1st dwns — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 30, 2022

Joe Burrow just does amazing things and makes them look so dang kool. Dude just shrugged of Chris Jones, ran for the first down, & reached the ball passed the sticks like he was handed out shots of 1942. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 30, 2022

JOE BURROW IS UNSACKABLE pic.twitter.com/cloyy4gTTx — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 30, 2022

Joe Burrow just makes it happen, man. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) January 30, 2022

Joe Burrow every single play pic.twitter.com/dE0w8UFcCG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 30, 2022

Have a day, Joe.

The Bengals are now leading the Chiefs, 24-21, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. The winner will advance to the Super Bowl to face either the Rams or the 49ers.

The AFC Championship Game finish can be seen on CBS.