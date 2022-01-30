NFL World Drooling Over What Joe Burrow Is Doing Today

The Spun

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City ChiefsKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals motions to go for two points after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals fans – and the rest of the NFL world, save for maybe those rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs – are drooling over what quarterback Joe Burrow is doing on Sunday.

The Bengals were trailing the Chiefs by 18 points on Sunday afternoon, but the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick has led his team all the way back.

It’s now Cincinnati 21, Kansas City 21.

Burrow has been huge in the second half, both through the air and with his feet. Burrow has run for multiple big first downs in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

NFL fans are very impressed.

Have a day, Joe.

The Bengals are now leading the Chiefs, 24-21, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. The winner will advance to the Super Bowl to face either the Rams or the 49ers.

The AFC Championship Game finish can be seen on CBS.

