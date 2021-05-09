NFL World Is Excited To Watch D.K. Metcalf Today

Today is a big day for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

The superstar wideout will be making a run at the Summer Olympics. Metcalf, a track star in high school, is being given a chance to qualify for the Olympic Trials.

Metcalf will be running the 100m dash on Sunday afternoon. This has been in the works for a while, as USA Track and Field had a message for Metcalf after he ran down Budda Baker in a game last season.

“For everyone asking if we have a spot open on our relay team for DK Metcalf,” the USATF wrote on Twitter. “NFL players are welcome to come test their speed against real speed next year at the Olympic Trials.”

Now, Metcalf will be competing in the USATF Golden Games on Sunday afternoon.

From the gridiron to the track. Watch @dkm14 this Sunday at the USATF Golden Games Presented by @Xfinity live on NBC.#USATF #JourneyToGold https://t.co/mzvsdlDPFN — USATF (@usatf) May 3, 2021

Metcalf was practicing his start on Saturday. He will need to run an incredibly fast time to have a shot at qualifying for the Olympic Trials.

First look at @NFL wide receiver & athletic phenom, DK Metcalf, ahead of his 100 meter race tomorrow! I think he’ll hold his own. What y’all think? pic.twitter.com/d6ZhfOOWzK — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) May 8, 2021

Metcalf has to break 10.05 seconds to automatically qualify for the Olympic Trials.

DK Metcalf is serious about trying to race in the Olympics 🤯 The WR is racing in the 100m at the USATF Golden Games and Distance Open on Sunday. He’ll have to break 10.05 seconds to automatically qualify for Olympic Trials. (via @JeffEisenberg)https://t.co/t4NlY4FgTC pic.twitter.com/1TV7DdhksF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 4, 2021

Legendary Olympic champion Michael Johnson reacted on Twitter to the fact that Metcalf is attempting to qualify.

I agree @dkm14 competing in the @usatf meet will draw needed attention to the sport, but NFL, NBA, tennis, and golf don’t need athletes from other sports for them to draw attention. The best sprinters in the world should be enough. Track and Field, market your own product! — Michael Johnson (@MJGold) May 7, 2021

It’ll be fun to watch this afternoon, at least.

The race will take place at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. It’ll air on NBC.