NFL World Is Excited To Watch D.K. Metcalf Today

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 08: DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during warmups before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Today is a big day for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

The superstar wideout will be making a run at the Summer Olympics. Metcalf, a track star in high school, is being given a chance to qualify for the Olympic Trials.

Metcalf will be running the 100m dash on Sunday afternoon. This has been in the works for a while, as USA Track and Field had a message for Metcalf after he ran down Budda Baker in a game last season.

For everyone asking if we have a spot open on our relay team for DK Metcalf,” the USATF wrote on Twitter. “NFL players are welcome to come test their speed against real speed next year at the Olympic Trials.”

Now, Metcalf will be competing in the USATF Golden Games on Sunday afternoon.

Metcalf was practicing his start on Saturday. He will need to run an incredibly fast time to have a shot at qualifying for the Olympic Trials.

Metcalf has to break 10.05 seconds to automatically qualify for the Olympic Trials.

Legendary Olympic champion Michael Johnson reacted on Twitter to the fact that Metcalf is attempting to qualify.

It’ll be fun to watch this afternoon, at least.

The race will take place at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. It’ll air on NBC.


