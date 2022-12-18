NFL World Feels Awful For Trevor Lawrence On Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have battled back from a 27-10 deficit against the Dallas Cowboys, first to take the lead but then to fall within a field goal with just a minute to go in the game. But right now, the wider football world is simply gutted for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars quarterback has been having the game of his life today, completing 62.2-percent of his passes for 281 yards and a whopping four touchdowns, with three coming on successive drives.

Unfortunately, after losing the lead to the Cowboys, Lawrence committed his worst mistake of the game, fumbling the ball at midfield with 1:34 remaining. However, while Lawrence couldn't get the win, he was able to lead the team down the field for a game-tying field goal.

Win or lose, it's clear that the Jacksonville Jaguars have a franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. It took him about 1.5 years, but he's finally established himself as a starter that can win a lot of games in this league.

All Lawrence needs now is for the front office to make some much-needed roster fixes and the Jaguars could be a playoff contender or maybe even a dark horse Super Bowl contender next year.