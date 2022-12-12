NFL World Furious With Bucs Coaching Staff On Monday

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: A detailed view of Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets on the team bench ahead of the NFL game between Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

At 6-7 on the season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look nothing like the one that made the playoffs and won a Super Bowl over the past two seasons. Today, the Bucs coaching staff is getting a lot of heat.

Following the Bucs' 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Draft analyst Jon Ledyard declared that the Bucs' 2022 season will go down as one of the worst examples ever of a team dismantling its own culture by making an internal coaching change.

"We’ll look back on this #Bucs season even decades from now as one of strongest examples in NFL history of a coaching staff completely dismantling a strong culture and running an organization into the ground. Hard to fathom how bad this has been. An all-time fumbling of the bag," Ledyard wrote.

Ledyard's post has gone viral with over 1,800 likes since yesterday. But the wider NFL world has taken the post to echo the idea that the Buccaneers coaching staff are holding the team back from being truly great:

The biggest issue might simply be the man in charge: Head coach Todd Bowles.

Todd Bowles had a very disappointing tenure as head coach of the New York Jets from 2015 to 2018, going 24-40 in four seasons and just 14-34 over his final three seasons.

But the Bucs don't have any of the other personnel from Bowles' tenure in New York - no players, no assistant coaches, nothing.

Given his strong relationship to Bucs executive and former coach Bruce Arians, it seems unlikely that he'll lose his job over this disappointing season. But if he doesn't, it's hard to imagine the team being much better next year - especially if Tom Brady leaves.