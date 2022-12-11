NFL World Furious With Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott Punishment

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a first down during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys had all kinds of fun during their 54-19 blowout win over the Indianapolis Colts last week. But according to the NFL, they had a little too much fun.

After scoring a touchdown to take a 46-19 lead in the fourth quarter, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott celebrated by having Elliott jump into the giant Salvation Army jar with Dak pretending to wind it like a jack-in-the-box before Elliott popped out.

As fun as it was for Elliott, Dak, the Cowboys and the tens of thousands of fans in attendance, the NFL didn't see it that way. According to Jon Machota, Elliott and Dak have both been fined $26,000 for engaging in the celebration.

As you might imagine, fans immediately took to Twitter to express their outrage at the NFL for fining players over such harmless fun. The most common reply was to label the NFL as "the No Fun League."

The NFL's position on touchdown celebrations has been extremely inconsistent, even as they supposedly relax some of the restrictions on players who do so.

Some actions get fined while others don't, and there doesn't appear to be much rhyme or reason in determining which ones the league will fine and which ones they don't.

Perhaps the only solace is that the league is limiting the number of "excessive celebration" penalty flags like in years past.

Did this deserve a fine?