NFL World Furious With Max Kellerman's Distasteful Opinion

After the Minnesota Vikings notched their seventh win of the season this past weekend, a video of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins went viral on social media.

The Vikings signal caller danced on the team plane with no shirt on, rocking several gold chains.

During a recent episode of Keyshawn, JWill and Max, sports media personality Max Kellerman shared a controversial take about the video.

"Hit the weights, Kirk. This is a disgrace," he said. "Cousins is not given himself the best chance to be as good as he can be if that's the kind of shape he's in... I look better than him and I'm 50 years old almost."

The sports world wasn't too happy with this take.

"Max Kellerman actually BODY SHAMING Kirk Cousins. Just a reminder than media hate of Kirk is 100% personal and weird as hell," one fan wrote.

"This is why bro got fired from first take," another said.

"It’s Max Kellerman. Nobody take this dude seriously, "another added.

"This is embarrassing as hell from Kellerman. He either just flat out didn’t see the video and is lying, or has some personal beef with Kirk? Either way he looks like a total jackass lol," another wrote.

Cousins and the Vikings will look to continue their excellent 2022 season with a matchup against the Buffalo Bills this weekend.