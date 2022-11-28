NFL World Furious With Player's 'Garbage' Move Sunday

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Many fans took issue with Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie's "gamesmanship" in Sunday night's game vs. the Eagles.

When Philadelphia's offense was driving, McDuffie (and other Green Bay players throughout the game) appeared to fake an injury to give his team a blow and try to steal a timeout.

Former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker was disgusted with the move. Saying, "This is garbage no matter who does it at any level of football."

The rest of the NFL world jumped in to share their thoughts on Twitter.

"The World Cup has been rubbing off," an Eagles fan joked.

"NFL and NFL officiating have to do something to stop this," another user said. "The amount of times the Packers did that last night was ridiculous."

"I mean what are we doin here???"

"This happened 3 times tonight," another fan said. "Must be penalized for delay of game."

"Matt LaFleur you have no dignity."

"Heard there was a SWAT sniper in the stands tonight going after packers players," another said.

The Packers tactics couldn't save them from a 40-33 loss as they fall to 4-8 with five games to go.