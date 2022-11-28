NFL World Furious With Todd Bowles' Postgame Admission

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Todd Bowles' first season as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been a rough one. But a postgame comment he made following yesterday's shocking loss to the Cleveland Browns has fans up in arms.

Speaking to the media after the 23-17 overtime loss, Bowles admitted that he had concerns that quarterback Tom Brady might throw an interception on one of the final drives in the fourth quarter, and thus decided to let the clock run out for overtime.

As you might imagine, that didn't go over well with people who understand how good Brady is. Analytics expert Warren Sharp pointed out that Brady hasn't thrown an interception when his team was tied in the fourth quarter or overtime in 10 years.

Fans are taking this as evidence that Bowles is simply not a good head coach and never has been. Others believe it's a sign that offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich should have been appointed head coach instead when Bruce Arians resigned earlier this year.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still in playoff contention at 5-6 thanks to their division having no teams with a winning record. They would be in the playoffs as the NFC South champions if the season ended today.

But the fact of the matter is that the season isn't over and the Buccaneers have some tough games coming up in December against the 49ers, Bengals and Cardinals.

To make the playoffs, the Buccaneers probably only need to win three more games and will likely be favored against their rivals the Saints, Panthers and Falcons.

But this loss could loom large in the grand scheme of things.