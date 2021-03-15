NFL World Gets Ready For The Start Of Free Agency

It’s just about time for the NFL’s offseason to kick into high gear.

While the NFL’s free agency period doesn’t officially start until Wednesday at 4 p.m. E.T., it basically starts on Monday afternoon. Beginning at noon E.T., the “legal tampering period” opens up.

“So what now happens is that tentative deals get quickly reached and leaked after noon ET on Monday, primarily since much of the negotiation has happened during the illegal tampering window. Everyone does it, and the league rarely does anything about it,” Pro Football Talk writes.

So, you can expect a lot of news to start breaking after noon E.T.

A critical day tomorrow in the NFL, as the legal negotiating window for free agency begins at Noon EST and runs until Wednesday at 4 PM EST. Up to this point, teams and agents have had no contact with each other about deals that they would like to get done. pic.twitter.com/Lt82SZ6t30 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 15, 2021

We’ve already had some notable news break, like Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster telling his teammates he expects to sign elsewhere.

Of course, that comes as no big surprise.

JuJu Smith-Schuster telling teammates he's leaving comes just eleven months after Kevin Colbert told everyone JuJu was leaving by drafting Chase Claypool over JK Dobbins. — Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) March 15, 2021

The Jets are among the teams expected to be big players in this free agency period. New York has already been linked to a couple of different premier free agents.

The Jets, needing OL repairs, are expected to have interest in C Corey Linsley and G Joe Thuney, per sources. Big bucks. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 15, 2021

Pro Football Focus’ Mike Renner summed up the ideal mindset when it comes to free agency.

“Free agency is for need. The draft is for value. If you want to plug holes in your roster, do it this week and not the end of April,” he tweeted.

Free agency is for need The draft is for value If you want to plug holes in your roster, do it this week and not the end of April — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) March 15, 2021

We’ll find out shortly if NFL teams feel similarly.