NFL World Gets Ready For The Start Of Free Agency

A closeup of JuJu Smith-Schuster celebrating a touchdown catch.PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 30: JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a 11 yard touchdown reception in the third quarter during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on December 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

It’s just about time for the NFL’s offseason to kick into high gear.

While the NFL’s free agency period doesn’t officially start until Wednesday at 4 p.m. E.T., it basically starts on Monday afternoon. Beginning at noon E.T., the “legal tampering period” opens up.

“So what now happens is that tentative deals get quickly reached and leaked after noon ET on Monday, primarily since much of the negotiation has happened during the illegal tampering window. Everyone does it, and the league rarely does anything about it,” Pro Football Talk writes.

So, you can expect a lot of news to start breaking after noon E.T.

We’ve already had some notable news break, like Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster telling his teammates he expects to sign elsewhere.

Of course, that comes as no big surprise.

The Jets are among the teams expected to be big players in this free agency period. New York has already been linked to a couple of different premier free agents.

Pro Football Focus’ Mike Renner summed up the ideal mindset when it comes to free agency.

“Free agency is for need. The draft is for value. If you want to plug holes in your roster, do it this week and not the end of April,” he tweeted.

We’ll find out shortly if NFL teams feel similarly.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.