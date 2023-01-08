NFL World Has 1 Question For Andy Reid Tonight

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with head coach Andy Reid before the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 35-31. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs made quick work of the Las Vegas Raiders in their final regular season game of the season. But there was one question that fans had for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in the process.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs led the Raiders by three touchdowns with just a few minutes to play. But for some reason, Patrick Mahomes was still playing even though victory was assured.

When Mahomes took a big sack from a Raiders defender, Chiefs fans immediately started demanding to know why Reid would still have Mahomes on the field so late in the game.

The Chiefs needed to win today's game in order to secure the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs. But that mission was effectively accomplished within the first two to three quarters.

Had Mahomes sustained an injury on that fourth quarter sack, Andy Reid likely would have never heard the end of it.

But all is well that ends well. Now the Chiefs have a first-round bye and will have a cool two weeks to heal up and study for their next playoff game. Mahomes will ostensibly be healthy after getting out of today's game without a scratch.

Should Andy Reid have pulled Patrick Mahomes from the game earlier?