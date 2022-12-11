NFL World Heartbroken For Deebo Samuel On Sunday

A tough year for injuries became even tougher for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday when star WR Deebo Samuel had to be carted off the field with a knee injury.

The Niners do-it-all weapon got twisted up on a tackle and was visibly emotional as teammates surrounded him before being driven back to the locker room.

The NFL world was heartbroken for Deebo after suffering what could very well be a season-ending injury.

"Seeing Deebo crying on the cart was rough," said Steve Berman. "Football is brutal."

"Cart for Deebo and he's crying as his teammates come over to him. Dammit. I hate this," tweeted FS1's Jason McIntyre. "One of my favorite players in the NFL."

"Nah man. Let Deebo just rest regardless. Dude was crying," commented Wajahat Ali. "Not worth it."

"Deebo Samuel carted off the field, holding his left knee, crying. An emotional moment to say the least," tweeted Carlos M. Ramírez.

Let's hope the injury isn't as serious as it initially appeared.