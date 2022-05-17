NFL World Heartbroken For Tarik Cohen On Tuesday

Former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen appeared to suffer a serious lower-leg injury during a workout on Instagram Live Tuesday.

Many are speculating that the injury could be a torn Achilles.

This injury news is devastating. Cohen just recovered from an torn ACL/MCL he suffered in Week 3 of the 2020 season.

Last week, Cohen published a story on The Players' Tribune highlighting all of the struggles he's faced since joining the NFL ranks in 2017. In addition to his serious injury issues, the explosive running back also suffered the loss of his twin brother, Tyrell, and younger brother, Dante.

"Here’s the good news: You’re finally starting to feel more like yourself again as a football player. That burst, it’s back. The quick-twitch muscles, they’re back. The ability to cut on a dime? That’s back too. And it feels amazing," he wrote in his essay published last week.

The NFL world is heartbroken for Cohen, who's already faced so much adversity over the past few years.

If this injury is as serious as it looks, Cohen could be out for another significant period of time.

Based on this social media reaction, it appears everyone is hoping Cohen can make a speedy recovery.