NFL World Heartbroken Over Ex-Jaguars Player's Death

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 14: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

A former NFL offensive guard has suddenly passed away.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars guard Uchechukwu Nwaneri died on Friday in the Indiana home of his wife, per a report.

Nwaneri was in Indiana from his home state of Georgia and his wife found him unresponsive early Friday morning.

Nwaneri is a former fifth-round pick in the 2007 NFL Draft and spent his entire career with the Jaguars before retiring in 2013.

The NFL world is very saddened by the passing of this former player.

Nwaneri played in 104 games over the course of his career and only missed one game before stepping away. Before he entered the NFL, he played his college football at Purdue.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends. May he rest in peace.