NFL World Is Already Speculating About Aaron Rodgers’ Future

The Aaron Rodgers rumors are already running rampant.
Rodgers’ season came to an end just moments ago as the Packers fell to the 49ers 13-10 at Lambeau. Now, all eyes have already turned to Rodgers’ future.
Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay early in 2021, but wound up sticking things out and led the Packers to the No. 1 seed in the NFC. It’s tough to imagine he sticks it out another year following another dreadful playoff showing by the Packers.
What team will Rodgers be playing for next season?
“Damn shame Aaron Rodgers missed his shot to win another Super Bowl in Green Bay,” one fan said. “Just couldn’t thread the needle enough to Adams, I guess. Oh well, whichever team he plays for next year will get a real boost.”
“Personally I don’t think Aaron Rodgers is coming back to the Packers next year,” another commented. “Not only that but special teams had a complete breakdown tonight. We have a lot to work on for next season.”
“Only way I saw Aaron Rodgers playing for another team next year is what exactly happened tonight. Figured he would win and stay/retire but at this point he needs to prove he can win. And Green Bay is not the place to do that,” a fan said.
The Packers’ playoff loss on Saturday night might have been the nail in the coffin.
It’s possible Rodgers is playing for a new team later this year.