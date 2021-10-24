NFL World Is Amazed By Ja’Marr Chase On Sunday

Good luck stopping Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase moving forward, NFL defenses.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick and the 2021 first round pick have formed arguably the most-unstoppable passing duo in the league so far this season. Chase, a standout wide receiver out of LSU, struggled at times in training camp and during the preseason. The first round pick had some notable drops and many wondered if he’d struggle in the regular season.

That has not been the case, though.

Chase has looked like the Offensive Rookie of the Year for most of the season. He’s cementing his case on Sunday afternoon.

Chase has seven catches for 174 yards and one touchdown against the Ravens on Sunday afternoon. The NFL world is pretty amazed by his performance.

This is the best cover guy the Ravens have and one of the best in this league. Jamarr Chase treated him as if he wasn't there pic.twitter.com/lQkyUsGLGN — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) October 24, 2021

Ja'Marr Chase = Runaway leader for OROY. What a freaking phenom. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 24, 2021

That’s seven catches, 174 yards, and a TD for Ja’Marr Chase. 5:48 to go in the third quarter. I’ll say it for a 1,000th time: he’s the second coming of Randy Moss. — Matt Edwards (@MattEdwards) October 24, 2021

The “second coming” of Randy Moss might be right. Chase looks like the most-dominant rookie wide receiver the league has seen since Randy was playing for the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bengals are going to be one heck of a team moving forward.