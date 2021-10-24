The Spun

NFL World Is Amazed By Ja’Marr Chase On Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 17: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals during warm ups before a game against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Ford Field on October 17, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Good luck stopping Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase moving forward, NFL defenses.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick and the 2021 first round pick have formed arguably the most-unstoppable passing duo in the league so far this season. Chase, a standout wide receiver out of LSU, struggled at times in training camp and during the preseason. The first round pick had some notable drops and many wondered if he’d struggle in the regular season.

That has not been the case, though.

Chase has looked like the Offensive Rookie of the Year for most of the season. He’s cementing his case on Sunday afternoon.

Chase has seven catches for 174 yards and one touchdown against the Ravens on Sunday afternoon. The NFL world is pretty amazed by his performance.

The “second coming” of Randy Moss might be right. Chase looks like the most-dominant rookie wide receiver the league has seen since Randy was playing for the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bengals are going to be one heck of a team moving forward.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.