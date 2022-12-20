NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Suspended Today

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: A detail of the uniform and whistle of an NFL referee as he oversees the action between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The NFL world was highly critical of the league's referees after an improbable comeback attempt was almost completed by the Commanders on "Sunday Night Football," only to be doomed by some highly-questionable flags.

Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden even got in on the fun; floating the idea of a suspension for the referee who made the illegal formation call on wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Saying of the penalty:

I don't know what I would have done. I might have run across the field and tackled that referee. I don't understand how you can [make] that call. It's the worst call I've seen. To make that call in that part of the game, that referee should be suspended in my opinion. That's a horrible call.

Others responded to Gruden's comments on Twitter.

"Honestly, that Zebra should never officiate another Commanders game ever. Period. The call was beyond 'bad' and squarely into the realm of fixing the outcome of the game," a fan replied.

"I think the refs need to have their own press conferences after games to explain themselves. They get off way too easily," another said. "I’m aware they get a report card from the league on their games but if they want to stuff about then they need postgame cameras in their faces."

"Not why we lost," commented Christo Doyle. "Our QB has a rating of 87. Scored only 12 pts until that point. Nothing changes until we have a Top 10 QB."

"Totally agree. That ref should be suspended. Tbh these refs need to be held accountable. Did y’all know that the only penalty the refs get is not get selected to ref playoff games? No take money from them, suspended them. Do something to send a message that this isn’t tolerated."

Would you punish the referee for that call?