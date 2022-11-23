NFL World Is Calling For Week 13 Schedule Change

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Week 13 isn't here yet, but NFL fans are already looking ahead to see what's on tap.

Next week's slate of games will feature a Sunday night showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts. Several fans wanted the NFL to flex that game out of that slot.

Fans believe next Sunday's game between the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers should be in the national spotlight.

Unfortunately for those fans, the NFL has decided to stick with the Cowboys and Colts for "Sunday Night Football" on Dec. 4.

"Don’t be cowards @NFL, flex Dolphins/49ers to prime time in 2 weeks," one person said.

"They should really flex the Dolphins and 49ers to primetime. That game might be a movie," another person wrote.

"Colts-Cowboys is a boring SNF on Week 13," a third person tweeted. "Come on @NFL, flex in Dolphins-49ers."

The Dolphins and 49ers are both playing at extremely high levels right now.

While we can't blame the NFL for keeping the Cowboys on national TV, the market for the Colts isn't very rich at the moment.