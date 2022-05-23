NFL World Is Celebrating Aaron Donald On Monday

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams reacts with Aaron Donald #99 during the second half of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

May. 23 is a special day for Aaron Donald.

Monday is Donald's birthday as he's now 31 heading into another NFL season in 2022. He finally got to win a Super Bowl earlier this year against the Cincinnati Bengals as that was the one thing he didn't have for his career.

Donald finished the season with 84 total tackles (38 solo), 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and four passes defended.

NFL fans have already taken to social media to wish the future Hall of Famer a happy birthday.

Donald has won numerous awards throughout his career. As a rookie, he won the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award and he's also won the NFL's Defensive Player of The Year award three times.

For his career, he has 98 sacks, seven first-team All-Pro selections, and has been selected to the Pro Bowl eight times.

Here's to many more birthdays for one of the best defensive players this sport will ever see.