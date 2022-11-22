NFL World Is Celebrating Anniversary Of Infamous Play

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 09: Mark Sanchez #6 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the start of the pre-season game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 9, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

NFL fans remember where they were on November 22, 2012. That's because the infamous "Butt Fumble" was born on that date.

During a game against the Patriots on Thanksgiving, Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez collided with the buttocks of his teammate. The collision was so intense that he fumbled the football.

To make matters worse for Sanchez, Patriots safety Steve Gregory scooped up the fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

Although time heals most wounds, Sanchez will have unfortunately have to deal with people celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the "Butt Fumble" this Tuesday.

A lot of fans are stunned that it has already been a decade since the "Butt Fumble" took place.

"My second favorite holiday," one fan joked.

"I remember exactly where I was when this happened and I have not laughed harder during a sporting event than I did in this moment," another fan said. "Long live the butt fumble."

Fortunately, Sanchez has been a good sport about this entire situation. He hasn't really allowed a decade of "Butt Fumble" jokes to derail his mood.

That being said, Sanchez will have to live with this play for years to come.