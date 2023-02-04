NFL World Is Celebrating Nick Foles Today - Here's Why

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 30: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass against the Washington Redskins during the first half at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Five years ago today, Nick Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

The Philly sports hero took to Twitter to recognize this anniversary on Saturday.

"Five years ago today… what a special time… excited for Philly! Fly Eagles Fly!" Foles wrote on Twitter.

Eagles fans are still grateful for the improbable performance Foles put together en route to that title win.

"I love you so much. Go birds," one fan wrote.

"Hard to believe it’s been five years. #FlyEaglesFly," another said.

"You’re a legend in Philadelphia forever Nick! Philly loves you!" another added.

Foles took over for Carson Wentz after he suffered a torn ACL late in the 2017 season. He threw for 373 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the Eagles' 41-33 win over Tom Brady and the Pats in Super Bowl LII — claiming the Super Bowl MVP trophy. He also caught a touchdown pass on the iconic "Philly Special" play.

Foles is immortalized in Philly sports lore with a statue outside of Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles will play in the Super Bowl for the first time since Foles' victory on Feb. 12.