NFL World Is Celebrating Ray Lewis On Sunday

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 23: Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis receives his Ring of Excellence during halftime of the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

It's a special day for Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis. The former Baltimore Ravens linebacker and two-time Super Bowl champion is getting his props today.

Lewis is celebrating his 47th birthday today. He was born on this day in 1975.

Lewis overcame a tough childhood in Florida to become a star athlete in high school and eventually college. But as an NFL linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens, he became one of the greatest athletes in American sports history.

Teammates, fans and even rivals have taken to Twitter to celebrate Lewis' career today. Many are reminding everyone else that he is the GOAT among linebackers:

Ray Lewis was a two-time All-American linebacker at The U in 1994 and 1995. He was taken 26th overall in the 1996 NFL Draft and became an immediate impact player for them.

By his second year in the NFL, Lewis was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro selection who frequently led the NFL in tackles.

But the year 2000 was the one where Lewis became a national sensation. He won the Defensive Player of the Year award while leading the Ravens to the Super Bowl and winning the Super Bowl MVP award.

In 17 NFL seasons, Lewis made 13 Pro Bowls and was a 10-time All-Pro. He made the 2000s All-Decade Team and was voted to the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Happy Birthday Ray!