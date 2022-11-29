NFL World Is Celebrating Russell Wilson On Tuesday

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Nine Pro Bowls, a Super Bowl and a Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, Russell Wilson has accomplished a lot since breaking into the league as an undersized third-round pick out of Wisconsin.

Today, the Broncos quarterback turns 34-years-old, which calls for a celebration from the NFL world:

"Happy birthday, Russell Wilson!" his team tweeted.

"November 29, 2008: Redshirt freshman [Russell Wilson] on his 20th birthday, throws 2 TDs and rushes for a TD in a 38-28 NC State win over Miami," an account flashed back.

"Happy Birthday to Seattle Seahawks legend Russell Wilson!" a Seattle fan said. "Hope you get a big hat."

"Happy Birthday to our King [Russell Wilson], thank you so much for continuing to be all that you are," a Ciara fan account posted.

"Wishing Russell Wilson a very happy birthday!" tweeted NFL UK.

Russ has gone on-record that he'd love to play to age 45. He's currently signed on to be the Broncos QB through 2028.