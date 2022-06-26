NFL World Is Celebrating Shannon Sharpe On Sunday

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 31: Shannon Sharpe attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

It's a special day for Hall of Fame tight end and Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe. And whole NFL world is celebrating him for it.

On Sunday, Sharpe celebrated his birthday. He's turning 54 today and highlights of his storied NFL career are being shared across social media.

NFL Films, the Denver Broncos, sports analysts and other NFL stars have all taken to Twitter to offer Sharpe a happy birthday. His older brother, former All-Pro wide receiver Sterling Sharpe, offered Shannon birthday wishes too.

Sharpe has yet to make his own birthday tweet. But that shouldn't be too far away.

Here are some of the highlights:

Shannon Sharpe was raised by his grandmother and his brother Sterling in Georgia. He attended Savannah State, where he starred for the Division II program. But success there didn't convince the wider NFL world to draft him high.

The Denver Broncos wound up taking Sharpe in the seventh round of the 1990 NFL Draft and quickly realized they had a steal on their hands.

After two years of limited action on the field, Sharpe became the Broncos' starting tight end in 1992 and promptly made the Pro Bowl. Between 1992 and 1998, Sharpe would make seven straight Pro Bowls and earn five All-Pro selections.

At the time of his departure from the team, he was Denver's all-time leading receiver. He would win one more Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2000 and retired after the 2003 season.

Sharpe was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Happy Birthday, Shannon Sharpe!