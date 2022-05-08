NFL World Is Debating Dak Prescott vs. Michael Vick

In many ways, the careers of quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Michael Vick could hardly be more different. Today, the NFL world decided it's time to compare the careers of the two.

A tweet has been going viral this afternoon stating (seemingly as fact) that Prescott is already a better quarterback than Vick. And in some ways that is true.

Through six seasons, Prescott has a significantly better completion percentage, more completions in fewer attempts and more touchdown passes than Vick has. Vick had half as many touchdowns and more interceptions through his first six seasons.

But NFL fans believe almost universally that Vick was the better quarterback. Going to Twitter you'll be hard-pressed to find anyone showing support for Prescott over Vick.

It's no big secret that Michael Vick was far from a polished passer as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. But that didn't stop him from leading the Falcons to the playoffs twice and making the Pro Bowl three times in his first six seasons.

And when Vick became the starter for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010, he turned the Eagles offense into a juggernaut. It's no surprise then that NFL fans are convinced that Vick would have done more with what Dak Prescott currently has.

Vick was a trailblazer as a mobile quarterback, setting tons of records during his 13-year career. He remains a controversial figure for his off-the-field behavior though, and a bust in Canton seems like a pipe dream.

But this might still be a question worth revisiting in a few years.