NFL World Is Debating The Greatest Catch Of All-Time

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 05: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings plays against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 05, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Justin Jefferson entered the conversation for the "greatest catch of all time" on Sunday afternoon.

With the game on the line, Jefferson made a ridiculous one-handed grab on 4th-and-18 which gave the Vikings a fresh set of downs.

Here's the replay, in case you missed it:

This has led the NFL community to debate whether this catch is the greatest in league history.

"Justin Jefferson just made the best catch in the history of the NFL," another tweet read.

"That’s (the) best catch I’ve ever seen in my life," another fan tweeted.

"Top 3 catch of all time, potentially best I’ve ever seen," another tweet read.

"Adjusting for time and situation, Justin Jefferson's catch was the best we have seen since David Tyree's helmet catch in Super Bowl 42," Vikings writer Tyler Forness tweeted.

The Vikings ended up winning the game in overtime after they intercepted Josh Allen on the Bills' first possession.

What do you think is the best catch of all time?