NFL World Is Furious With Andy Reid's Decision Tonight

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the national anthem before the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs had a fourth and short in opposing territory, trailing the Cincinnati Bengals by three points, late in the fourth quarter.

But rather than go for it with the best quarterback in the National Football League, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid opted to kick a long field goal.

It missed.

Kansas City is now trailing Cincinnati, 27-24, at the two minute warning on Sunday evening. Chiefs fans - and the rest of the NFL World - are pretty furious with Reid's controversial decision on Sunday night.

"Andy Reid is a fraud. Best quarterback in football and you kick a 55 yard field goal?" one fan wrote.

"Way to go Andy Reid, what a stupid decision to kick a low percentage field goal instead of going for it on 4th and short," one fan added.

"Andy reid kicks a 55 yard fg instead of giving the ball to the goat te and goat qb lmao," one fan added.

"Andy Reid knows how to lose a big game. Haven't stopped Bengals offense all day & you choose to kick a 55 yard field goal with 3+ minutes left to TIE?? That's a loss whether he makes or misses it," one fan added.

"KC had 3 defenders there and Chase still got the 1st down. This comes down to Andy Reid's poor decision to kick a 55-yarder instead of going with ... PAT MAHOMES," one fan added.

The Chiefs at Bengals game is coming down to the wire on Sunday evening.

It's shaping up to be a great finish on CBS.