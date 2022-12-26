NFL World Is Furious With 'Dirty' Play By Mac Jones

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 24: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on during pregame against the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images) Winslow Townson/Getty Images

It's not often that you hear about a quarterback being labeled as a "dirty" player. But just two years into his NFL career, some believe there's reason to give Mac Jones that tag.

In Saturday's Christmas Eve matchup against the Bengals, Cincinnati cornerback Eli Apple accused the Pats QB of a dirty block after Jones appeared to dive at his legs well behind the play on a Cincy fumble recovery.

The next day, NFL reporter Dov Kleiman made a cut-up of four different instances in which he believes Jones exhibited bush league behavior. Tweeting simply, "Mac Jones is a dirty player."

The rest of the NFL world jumped in to comment on the montage over the weekend.

"I’ve seen this same behavior from elementary school kids that don’t get their way," one user replied.

"Brad Davison energy," tweeted Ant Wright.

"Can’t stand this dude," commented John Chapman. "It will catch up to him sooner or later. If he even stays in the league."

"He’s gonna get his s--- rocked one of these days and I’m all here for it," another fan said.

Do you consider Jones a dirty player?