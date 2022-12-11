NFL World Is Furious With Eagles, Titans Punishment

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: Tennessee Titans helmet rests on equipment trunk during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans on January 9, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The week's NFL fines continued with Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree being hit up for his roughing the passer penalty against the Eagles last week.

But as Titans writer John Glennon points out, Eagles DB Marcus Epps didn't receive anything for his unnecessary roughness flag that resulted in a concussion for Tennessee rookie Treylon Burks.

The football world was very upset with the league's questionable decision.

"Lol woww…. Wooww," a user replied.

"That's crazy," another said.

"Im still pissed about this," a Titans fan tweeted.

"NFL you are a joke!"

"The way the NFL works is WILD to me," another fan commented.

"Unbelievable."

"F--- you NFL."

"UMMMM what?" asked Kayla Anderson.

"That’s totally bull---," another fired up fan replied. "So Dupree gets fined for roughing the passer but Epps doesn’t for head hunting and taking Burks out of the game. Officiating you guys suck ass."

Consistently inconsistent.