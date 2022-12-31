NFL World Is Furious With Packers Punishment Ruling

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Despite showcasing the play as a highlight last week, the NFL decided to fine Packers WR Allen Lazard over $10,000 for "taunting" Dolphins players after his block that sprang Aaron Jones free on Christmas Day.

Looking back at the play, Green Bay fans are extremely frustrated with the league. And made sure their voices were heard on Twitter.

"Tha NFL is soft," a user replied.

"Worth it," a Packers fan said.

"25K."

"Horse s--- call."

"Give the [Lazard] King his money back or I’m gonna have to intervene," another fan tweeted at the NFL.

"Instead, the Dolphins should have been fined the $10K for letting three of their players get blocked by a single wide receiver," another commented.

"Who would’ve thought that pointing at somebody is considered taunting in this league. This league is soft when it comes down to small things that aren’t necessary to give out fines."

Tell 'em how you really feel.