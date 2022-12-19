NFL World Is Furious With The State Of Officiating

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: A detail of the uniform and whistle of an NFL referee as he oversees the action between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Texans defeated the Broncos 31-25. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Officiating issues continue to plague the NFL on Sundays, but the wider NFL world saw first-hand how bad it is during Week 15 of the 2022 season.

The two most egregious cases were a touchdown awarded to the Las Vegas Raiders when replay makes it pretty clear that the receiver was out of bounds. Hours later, the entire landscape of the Giants-Commanders game was changed by a very obviously blown call on a touchdown.

This has been a recurring theme throughout the season but with different issues almost every time. Sometimes it's roughing the passer, sometimes it's ticky-tack penalties and sometimes it's something that we've never even seen before.

But NFL fans are sick of it. Following a tweet from Matt Verderame, fans were almost frantically trying to figure out what can possibly be done about the officiating.

The NFL would face an uphill battle in bringing any sort of reforms to officiating other than to hire full-time employees who eat, drink and breathe the NFL rulebook as opposed to hiring part-time workers.

A SkyCam like the one used in minor league football operations might be useful, but even then would still get the occasional call wrong.

Something has to be done though. The state of officiating in the NFL is unacceptable to far too many people for the league to maintain the status quo.

Will anything be done? Can anything be done?