NFL World Is Furious With Tyreek Hill's Admission

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill finally admitted the real reason he decided to leave the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hill admitted he didn't receive the amount of targets he wanted to in Kansas City. After the coaching staff promised and then failed to deliver more passes his way, he told his agent he wanted out.

"[There'd] be some games where I'd get two targets, I'd get three targets. We'd go into meetings and my coach would be like, 'We've got to get you involved, we've got to get you involved,'" Hill said on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe. "So I'm calling my agent, every week after they say some crazy stuff like that like, 'Bro, I've got to get out of here.'"

Fans weren't very receptive to his admission.

"Had the most targets and receptions in his career last season. 3rd most receptions in the league and 3rd most red zone targets," one fan pointed out.

"Disappointed you didn’t press him on that statement Unc. Hill had 159 targets and 111 receptions last season. Both were career highs up to that point. Further, the game he had 2 targets the Chiefs won 36-10. Make it make sense!!!" added another.

