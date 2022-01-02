NFL World Is Getting Concerned For Joe Burrow Today

Few NFL quarterbacks, if any, are as tough as Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow.

At a certain point, though, Burrow is going to have to stop taking so many big hits.

Burrow just limped off the field after taking a big hit on a third down play. He’ll likely stay in the game, though he’s clearly playing through some pain.

Joe Burrow with a heavy limp coming off the field after that last hit on third down. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 2, 2022

Burrow has been tremendous this season, but the Bengals desperately need to improve their offensive line.

“I love Burrow but this isn’t sustainable. He gets his ass kicked every week,” The Ringer’s Ryen Russillo tweeted.

I love Burrow but this isn’t sustainable. He gets his ass kicked every week. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) January 2, 2022

Bengals fans want to see their team improving the offensive line in the offseason.

“Burrow is going to have his career cut short with the amount of times he gets hit per game. Should be the Bengals’ #1 priority in the off-season to improve that O-Line. Imagine how much more effective he could be with more time in the pocket!” one fan tweeted.

Others think the NFL needs to do a better job officiating the late hits.

“The league needs to do something about these late hits on Joe Burrow… he has been getting abused since coming in the league,” one fan tweeted.

The Chiefs are leading the Bengals, 28-17, on Sunday.