NFL World Is Heartbroken For Jets Fans On Sunday

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets had the most New York Jets loss on Sunday afternoon.

They couldn't get anything going on offense, even when the time was winding down in the fourth quarter. It resulted in them punting the ball back to the Patriots before rookie Marcus Jones took that punt to the house with five seconds left to win the game, 10-3.

To make matters worse, the Jets also had more punts (10) than completions (nine) in this game.

The NFL community feels for Jets fans since this contest probably should've gone to overtime.

"How do Jets fans watch this team and still have the energy to argue with the people who don't think they're good," one tweet read.

"Judging from the texts from all my #Jets fan friends and family - today was the day Zach Wilson officially lost the fan base," Mike Greenberg tweeted.

With the loss, the Jets are now 6-4, which is good for last place in the AFC East.