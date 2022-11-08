NFL World Is Loving The Lamar Jackson, Young Fan Video

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Few players in the NFL are more beloved than Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The former league MVP is one of the most exciting players the NFL has to offer. It's just an added bonus that he's one of the nicest players the league has to offer as well.

A recent video put that on full display. Jackson surprised a young Ravens fan, who was decked out in a Lamar Jackson jersey.

Video showed the fan not wanting to let go of his favorite player.

Check it out.

Fans flocked to social media to react to the video. Even Pittsburgh Steelers fans loved what he was doing.

"Steelers fan here, but regardless, I'm a human first. This is awesome and love to see the positivity. Great job @Lj_era8 that's awesome," one fan said.

"The man of the people. One of the reasons we all love him," said another fan.

"I've never liked the Ravens because I'm a Patriots fan, but I don't understand how anyone could despise Lamar on a personal level, dude is an incredible person on and off the field," added another.

Everyone loves Lamar Jackson.