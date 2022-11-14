NFL World Is Not Happy With Josh McDaniels Decision

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 04: Head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders gives a thumbs-up to players prior to the 2022 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 04, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders fans are gonna have to deal with Josh McDaniels for at least one more season.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, McDaniels, who's the head coach of the Raiders, has been given assurances by Mark Davis that he will return as head coach for next season.

This comes on the heels of their seventh loss, six of which have been decided by one possession. The Raiders fell to the Colts on Sunday, 25-20, as they blew yet another lead.

It's safe to say that Raiders fans aren't thrilled by this latest development.

McDaniels will have to clean up the mess that he's started for the rest of this season and hope that things improve in 2023.

If they don't, he could find himself out of a job very quickly. Mark Davis doesn't like losing and is never afraid of pulling a quick trigger on a coaching change.