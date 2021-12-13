The Spun

Dak Prescott was viewed as an MVP candidate and Comeback Player of the Year lock for the first two months or so of the 2021 regular season.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback, fully recovered from his devastating leg injury in 2020, looked like an elite player at the quarterback position in September and October. He led Dallas to a 5-1 start, throwing for at least three touchdown passes in five of six games.

Prescott suffered a calf strain in a win over the New England Patriots, though, and he hasn’t been the same player since returning in mid-November.

While the Cowboys are still in prime playoff position at 9-4, the NFL world is starting to get concerned by his play.

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark believes the Cowboys cannot win a Super Bowl with Prescott playing like he has been.

“This Dak Prescott, the guy playing football now, CANNOT win a championship! They cannot be a Super Bowl team with No. 4 playing at the level he’s playing at,” he said.

Fellow ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky says the Cowboys quarterback is regressing and showing some troubling tendencies.

Everyone is allowed to go through a rough patch or two, but Prescott needs to get things figured out – and quickly.

