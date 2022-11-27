NFL World Is Paying Tribute To Sean Taylor On Sunday

Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor leaves the field after his ejection in an NFL wild card playoff game January 7, 2006 in Tampa. The Redskins defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17 - 10. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

It's hard to believe it's been 15 years since we lost the great Sean Taylor. In November of 2007, the former Washington safety lost his life after being shot in the leg by an intruder in his home.

He was just 24-years-old.

This Sunday, the Commanders will reportedly honor the life of the two-time Pro Bowler. Every Washington player will wear a No. 21 decal on their helmet and a permanent Sean Taylor Memorial Installation will be revealed at FedEx Field.

The NFL world paid tribute to the late DB across social media.

"We honor and remember Sean Taylor," the Commanders announced.

"Sean Taylor died 15 years ago today," tweeted The Sporting News. "Taylor was defending his fiancée and his 18-month-old daughter when he was shot by burglars. He was 24 years old."

"Sean Taylor's family visiting his locker ahead of kickoff."

"It's been 15 years since the world lost legendary safety Sean Taylor," noted AuxGod. "Taylor was killed while defending his family during a botched burglary at his house. He was 24 years old."

"Major crowd for the unveiling of Sean Taylor memorial at FedEx," reported NBCS' JP Finlay. "Pretty telling that Dan Snyder isn’t addressing the crowd. Taylor and Snyder were quite close."

"Sean Taylor’s children with Clinton Portis, Fred Smoot and Santana Moss," shared Scott Abraham.

"Rest In Peace, Sean Taylor," tweeted a Miami Hurricanes fan account.

Gone, but never forgotten.