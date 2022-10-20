NFL World Is Praying For Jets Star Elijah Moore

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 02: Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 2, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

It's been a rough year for New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore amid the team's incredible 4-2 start. But an issue off the field is now taking priority.

Per Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, Moore took a personal day from practice on Thursday. Head coach Robert Saleh announced that it was an excused absence and involved his family.

The announcement from Saleh comes on the heels of reports that Moore was absent from practice amid an apparent issue with the team about his targets in the offense. Many reporters have had to backtrack on their implication that the issue was the reason he wasn't with the team.

As for Jets fans, they're collectively offering their thoughts and prayers to Moore right now. Everyone is hoping that whatever family issues he's dealing with turns out okay:

Elijah Moore was one of the best rookie wide receivers in 2021, leading the Jets in receiving yards despite playing only 11 games. There were expectations that he would build on that season and be the team's leading wideout in 2022.

Through six games this year though, Moore is fifth on the team in receiving yards despite starting every game. He has just one receptions in the past two games and was not even targeted in the Jets' win over the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.

Following the game, Moore took to Twitter and seemingly had an issue with his role in the offense.

But as some fans have said, some things are bigger than football and this is certainly one of them.

We wish Moore the best.