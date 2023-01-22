NFL World Is Praying For Legendary Running Back's Family

Bills legend Thurman Thomas is asking for all the help he can get from fans ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.

In a heartbreaking post this afternoon, the Hall of Fame running back revealed that he lost his beloved mother to breast cancer after her health recently took "an awful turn."

The NFL world was there for Buffalo's all-time leading rusher across social media.

"Thurman, sorry for your loss. Prayers of peace and comfort to you and your family," a former coach said.

"Prayers up," replied Jason Whitlock.

"Prayers from Bills Mafia," a fan tweeted back.

"[Your] family is in the entire Poke Family prayers Thurman!" an Oklahoma State fan commented.

"Prayer Posse, saddle up for Thurman’s and his entire family!" tweeted OSU's Larry Reece.

"Sorry Thurman! That's awful."

"My sincere sympathies on your loss," commented Ed Werder.

Love to Thurman and his family during this difficult time.