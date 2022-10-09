NFL World Is Praying For Lions Cornerback Saivion Smith

A scary moment took place during the first half of today's matchup between the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots.

Lions cornerback Saivion Smith collapsed onto the turf after jamming tight end Hunter Henry at the line of scrimmage. An ambulance drove out onto the field at Gillette Stadium to transport him to a local hospital.

Smith, 24, was placed on the spine board before being moved into the ambulance. He's being evaluated for a neck injury, per the Lions.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this scary situation in New England.

"Oh no. Hope it’s not as serious as it looks," one fan wrote.

"I don't think I've ever seen parents come onto the field to get I to the ambulance before. Saivion Smith is down and it's bad," another said.

"Wishing him all the best," another added.

Smith was elevated from the practice roster and made a surprise start in today's game. This was the first start in his four-year NFL career and the injury took place on the second defensive play of the game.

Our thoughts are with Smith and his family through this scary situation.