NFL World Is Praying For Mike Zimmer's Family Today

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 05: Head coach Mike Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 05, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The NFL world is circling around the Zimmer family in mourning after the news that former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer lost his son, Adam, on Tuesday.

Adam Zimmer was a former assistant in Minnesota under his dad from 2014-2021, serving as a linebackers coach for six seasons before being promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2020. His sister, Corri reportedly confirmed the news in an Instagram post this morning.

Condolences poured in after news of Zimmer's loss.

"Well, that is just awful. Entirely too soon," one user replied. "By all accounts I’ve read today, he was a nice person. And the world will always feel when nice people are gone too soon."

"Damn that's crazy," a Vikings fan tweeted.

"Prayers for Zim and his family."

"What a terrible [expletive] day," another said.

"This is very sad," another Minnesota fan commented. "My condolences to the Zimmer family."

"Another family tragedy for Mike Zimmer. Unspeakably awful."

"This is devastating news for the family of Mike Zimmer. He and Adam worked together for a very long time. My sincere condolences to this family on another of too many losses," tweeted Ed Werder.

Our thoughts are certainly with the Zimmer's during this awful time.